MP: Fake doctor, who performed cardiac surgeries, held

Bhopal, April 7 (IANS) The fake doctor in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh who impost himself as Dr. N John Camm performed multiple surgeries allegedly without requisite qualification has reportedly been taken into police custody in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, police sources said.

The police officials, however, remained tight-lipped on the case or his arrest but said the investigation is going on.

The district collector, Sudhir Kumar Kochar, told the media in a brief televised conference that a three-member team of the National Human Rights Commission reached Damoh.

The team of the commission discussed with the administration, police officials and the relatives of the victims.

The first case has been registered amid allegations of seven deaths during heart surgery in Damoh Hospital. In this case, late in the night, the Chief Medical and Health Officer of the district, Dr Mukesh Jain, reached the Kotwali police station on Sunday, and an FIR has been lodged, he said.

He said that the team is also meeting the people of the victim's family. Also, the documents related to the operation are being looked at.

He added that the commission’s team will stay till April 9 afternoon, the district collector said. All the available evidence, the team is asking, is being provided. The situation will become clear after the findings of the commission, he said.

The Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Mukesh Jain. has filed a case against the accused doctor under various sections by submitting an investigation report to the police station.

On the basis of the facts mentioned in the report, a case has been registered and investigation has been taken up against Dr. N John Camm and others under sections 318 (4), 338, 336 (3) 340 (2), (5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS) and section 24 of MP Medical Council Act 1987, as prima facie, the crime has been found to have been committed, a police officer said.

