Holi 2025 Wishes: Tech Giants Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Apple CEO Tim Cook Greet on Holi Festival

As the colourful celebration of Holi swept through India, tech giants Tim Cook and Sundar Pichai did not miss the fun, tweeting warm greetings to their millions of social media fans.

Apple CEO Tim Cook went on to post a beautiful picture taken on an iPhone, featuring a woman celebrating the euphoria of Holi. Cook's post included the message, "Happy Holi to all celebrating. May it be as joyful and fun as this stunning photo." The picture, which has attracted huge attention, features the woman standing with a thali full of gulaal, with the surroundings painted in a rainbow of colours and petals.

Happy Holi to all those celebrating! May it be as joyous and fun as Kushagra Tiwari’s beautiful #ShotOniPhone photo. pic.twitter.com/6gQBQyyN67 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 14, 2025

At the same time, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai also greeted his followers with a "very happy and colourful Holi" on his Instagram page. Pichai posted a carousel of three photos taken on a Google Pixel phone, highlighting the festive atmosphere of Holi. The photos included colourful market scenes, celebratory moments, and a beautiful rangoli made at the Google India office campus, including the search engine giant's logo.

The Holi posts of the tech leaders were greeted with cheer by their fans, who showed their happiness and appreciation in the comments. A few users even posted their own Holi photos clicked on their phones, enhancing the festive mood.

However, a few users took exception to Tim Cook's Holi post, sparking a debate over the image. Nevertheless, the overall sentiment remained one of joy and celebration, as people from all walks of life came together to revel in the spirit of Holi.

With the festival of colors spreading its brilliant colors far and wide throughout the country, the likes of Tim Cook and Sundar Pichai too added their bit of warmth and belongingness to the festivities.

Also read: Karnataka School Summer Holidays Dates 2025 Announced