Karnataka School Summer Holidays Dates 2025 Announced

Since the exam season is currently on in Karnataka, students and parents are looking forward to knowing the dates of summer holidays, 2025. The Karnataka School Education and Literacy Department has confirmed that the summer vacations this year will start in April and will continue until the end of May.

As per the circular of the department for the last academic session, the 2025 summer holidays will start on April 11 and end on May 28, 2025. This news brings relief to the students who have been working hard to prepare for their exams.

The Karnataka Department of School Education and Literacy generally brings out an action plan for the ensuing academic year before the end of the on-going academic session. This action plan mentions vital information such as school opening, holidays, i.e., Dussehra and summer vacations, and schools' duty days for the first and second terms.

The circular of the department acts as an instruction manual to the district, taluk, and zonal level officers and officials of the Education Department, head teachers, and teaching staff working in schools. These stakeholders use the circular in preparing the school's academic program for the year and making a successful transition to the new academic year.

With the summer break dates officially set, parents and students can start planning for the holiday. Whether a vacation with the family, a relaxing staycation, or an opportunity to explore extracurricular passions, the summer break offers a welcome relief from the school year's academic demands.

