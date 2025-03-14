Emergency OTT Release: Kangana Ranaut’s Movie Arrives Early on Netflix, Watch Now!

Bollywood actress and filmmaker Kangana Ranaut’s political drama Emergency has arrived on Netflix earlier than expected. Originally slated for an OTT release on March 17, the film surprised fans by premiering on the streaming platform on March 14.

Despite being a high-budget project, Emergency struggled at the box office, collecting only ₹21 crore. The film, which revolves around the Emergency period imposed in India in 1975 under then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s leadership, features Kangana in the lead role. In a bold move to finance the project, Kangana reportedly sold some of her personal assets, making it a significant personal and professional investment for her.

The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Milind Soman, and the late Satish Kaushik. While Emergency did not perform as expected in theaters, its early digital release is generating buzz on social media, with many hoping it finds a wider audience on OTT.

With its arrival on Netflix ahead of schedule, Emergency now has the opportunity to reach viewers who may have missed it during its theatrical run. Fans and critics alike will be watching closely to see how the film performs in the digital space.