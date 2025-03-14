Speeding car rams into fence outside Balakrishna’s residence

A speeding car rammed into the fencing outside actor and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna’s house at Jubilee Hills Road No.1 in Hyderabad early on Friday.

The fence outside the actor’s house and the car's bonnet were damaged in the incident. According to reports, the driver was headed to the check post from Madhapur via Jubilee Hills road number 45.

Locals said the accident took place as the driver fell asleep at the wheel. Fortunately, none was injured in the incident. However, the accident triggered panic for a brief time in the locality.