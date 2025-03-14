Samarth Jurel: Shooting a Holi sequence on screen is a lot of fun, but very different

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) On the festival of colours on Friday, television actor Samarth Jurel talked about shooting Holi sequences and said it is “fun but very different.”

Samarth agrees that it’s a lot of fun but acknowledges that it is vastly different from real-life celebrations. He notes that the focus is on camera angles, retakes, and continuity, whereas in real life, Holi is a carefree and spontaneous celebration.

“Shooting a Holi sequence is a lot of fun, but it’s very different. While real-life Holi is carefree, on set you have to be mindful of camera angles, retakes, and continuity. Still, the festive vibe makes it enjoyable,” the actor, who is currently seen in “Laughter Chefs Unlimited,” told IANS.

For Samarth, the most memorable Holi celebration was a vibrant and laughter-filled gathering at his home, surrounded by family, relatives, friends, and neighbors.

“My most memorable Holi was back home with my family. We had a full house, with relatives, friends, and neighbors joining in. The energy, colors, and endless laughter made it unforgettable,” he recalled.

Despite his busy schedule, Samarth follows a special tradition every year; he begins his Holi celebrations by applying gulal to the elders at home.

“No matter what, I always start my Holi by applying gulal to the elders at home. It’s something I’ve been doing since childhood, and it feels special,” he shared.

When it comes to his favorite Holi delicacy, Samarth’s heart belongs to gujiyas, especially the ones made by his mom. He revealed that one is not enough for him.

Samarth, who got major spotlight due to his relationship with Isha Malviya in the show “Bigg Boss 17,” hails from Indore. Growing up, he followed the footsteps of his father by pursuing a career in cricket in 2018.

He appeared in the TV series "Prem Bandhan," "Anupamaa," "Taftish," and "Udaariyaan," followed by a lead role of Harsh Tiwari in "Maitree" in 2023. He also appeared in two reality shows, "MTV Splitsvilla 14."

