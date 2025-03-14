Dortmund eyeing Champions League glory amid Bundesliga struggles

Berlin, March 14 (IANS) Borussia Dortmund players and coaches quickly shifted their focus to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, looking ahead as a way to escape the uncertainties of their domestic campaign.

Despite the gap between their Bundesliga performances and their continental success, discussion of FC Barcelona emerged soon after Dortmund secured a 2-1 victory (3-2 on aggregate) over Lille in the Champions League round of 16.

Talking about the Spanish powerhouse seemed to provide a sense of stability, even as Dortmund's inconsistent form continues to puzzle German media, which has labeled the 2024 Champions League finalist "German football's biggest mystery", reports Xinhua.

For now, the celebration of victory in northern France lingers, momentarily pushing aside Saturday's crucial Bundesliga match against RB Leipzig. While Dortmund advanced in Europe, securing a top-four league finish remains the club's primary objective.

Sitting 10th in the table, seven points behind the Champions League qualification spots with nine matches remaining, Dortmund faces an uphill battle. Rumors of major squad changes following a disappointing 2024-25 season have added to the tension. The current roster appears to be in its final stages before an overhaul.

Swiss goalkeeper Gregor Kobel looked ahead to facing former Germany coach Hansi Flick's Barcelona, calling it an invaluable experience. "There can't be anything better for a footballer," Kobel said.

While Kobel described Dortmund as the "underdog," defender Nico Schlotterbeck praised Barcelona's midfield and attack as exceptional. Head coach Niko Kovac acknowledged the Spanish club's superior quality, calling it a "more advanced level" of competition.

While some see Dortmund's Champions League success as a potential turning point, the upcoming trip to Leipzig will serve as a critical test for Kovac, who was recently appointed head coach. The 53-year-old former Croatia international must manage the team's fluctuating performances.

Reports suggest Kovac delivered a fiery speech during a recent training session, while captain Emre Can spoke about the team's determined mindset at halftime in Lille. "We said, 'We go out now and just do it,'" the midfielder said, emphasizing the need to carry that confidence into upcoming matches.

While a Bundesliga resurgence remains uncertain, hopes are growing for a deep Champions League run. If Dortmund can pull off an upset against Barcelona, the club could set up a dramatic 2025 semifinal showdown with Bayern Munich, which faces Inter Milan in the quarterfinals. That matchup would be a rematch of the 2013 Champions League final, which Bayern won 2-1.

