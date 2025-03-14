Ola Bikes S1 Series Scooters Discount Offer for Holi 2025 Offer
Ola Electric, a leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer, has launched a special Holi Flash Sale, offering substantial discounts on its popular S1 series electric scooters. The company announced this offer through an exchange filing, presenting a great opportunity for buyers looking to purchase an Ola Electric scooter at a reduced price.
Discount Offers & New Prices
As part of this limited-time promotion, customers can avail of discounts up to ₹26,750 on the S1 Air and up to ₹22,000 on the S1X Plus (Gen 2) electric scooters. After applying the discounts, the revised prices are:
- Ola S1 Air – ₹89,999
- Ola S1X Plus (Gen 2) – ₹82,999
Additionally, the company is offering discounts of up to ₹25,000 on other models from the latest S1 Gen 3 portfolio. Post-discount, the S1 series scooters now start at ₹69,999, with prices going up to ₹1,79,999, depending on the variant.
Additional Benefits for S1 Gen 2 Buyers
New buyers of S1 Gen 2 scooters can also enjoy extra benefits, including:
- One-year free subscription to MoveOS+ (worth ₹2,999)
- Extended warranty (worth ₹14,999) available for just ₹7,499
S1 Gen 3 Portfolio Pricing
The flagship model in the S1 Gen 3 portfolio, the S1 Pro Plus, is available in 5.3 kW and 4 kW battery options, priced at ₹1,85,000 and ₹1,59,999, respectively. Other models in this series include:
- S1 Pro (4 kW battery) – ₹1,54,999
- S1 Pro (3 kW battery) – ₹1,29,999
The S1X series, available in 2 kW, 3 kW, and 4 kW battery variants, is priced at:
- S1X (2 kW) – ₹89,999
- S1X (3 kW) – ₹1,02,999
- S1X (4 kW) – ₹1,19,999
- S1X Plus (4 kW) – ₹1,24,999
S1 Gen 2 Series Pricing
For customers interested in previous-gen S1 Gen 2 models, Ola Electric continues to offer various battery options ranging from 2 kW to 4 kW:
- S1 Pro (Gen 2) – ₹1,49,999
- S1X (2 kW) – ₹84,999
Pricing Details & Government Incentives
The mentioned prices are ex-showroom rates, and the final cost may vary based on applicable FAME India subsidies and state-specific incentives.
With these attractive discounts and offers, Ola Electric aims to make its S1 series scooters more accessible and affordable for customers looking for eco-friendly and cost-effective mobility solutions.