Ola Bikes S1 Series Scooters Discount Offer for Holi 2025 Offer

Ola Electric, a leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer, has launched a special Holi Flash Sale, offering substantial discounts on its popular S1 series electric scooters. The company announced this offer through an exchange filing, presenting a great opportunity for buyers looking to purchase an Ola Electric scooter at a reduced price.

Discount Offers & New Prices

As part of this limited-time promotion, customers can avail of discounts up to ₹26,750 on the S1 Air and up to ₹22,000 on the S1X Plus (Gen 2) electric scooters. After applying the discounts, the revised prices are:

Ola S1 Air – ₹89,999

Ola S1X Plus (Gen 2) – ₹82,999

Additionally, the company is offering discounts of up to ₹25,000 on other models from the latest S1 Gen 3 portfolio. Post-discount, the S1 series scooters now start at ₹69,999, with prices going up to ₹1,79,999, depending on the variant.

Additional Benefits for S1 Gen 2 Buyers

New buyers of S1 Gen 2 scooters can also enjoy extra benefits, including:

One-year free subscription to MoveOS+ (worth ₹2,999)

Extended warranty (worth ₹14,999) available for just ₹7,499

S1 Gen 3 Portfolio Pricing

The flagship model in the S1 Gen 3 portfolio, the S1 Pro Plus, is available in 5.3 kW and 4 kW battery options, priced at ₹1,85,000 and ₹1,59,999, respectively. Other models in this series include:

S1 Pro (4 kW battery) – ₹1,54,999

S1 Pro (3 kW battery) – ₹1,29,999

The S1X series, available in 2 kW, 3 kW, and 4 kW battery variants, is priced at:

S1X (2 kW) – ₹89,999

S1X (3 kW) – ₹1,02,999

S1X (4 kW) – ₹1,19,999

S1X Plus (4 kW) – ₹1,24,999

S1 Gen 2 Series Pricing

For customers interested in previous-gen S1 Gen 2 models, Ola Electric continues to offer various battery options ranging from 2 kW to 4 kW:

S1 Pro (Gen 2) – ₹1,49,999

S1X (2 kW) – ₹84,999

Pricing Details & Government Incentives

The mentioned prices are ex-showroom rates, and the final cost may vary based on applicable FAME India subsidies and state-specific incentives.

With these attractive discounts and offers, Ola Electric aims to make its S1 series scooters more accessible and affordable for customers looking for eco-friendly and cost-effective mobility solutions.