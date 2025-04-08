BJP robustly connected with spirit and soul of the nation’s villages: Tripura CM Saha

Agartala, April 7 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday highlighted the Bharatiya Janata Party’s deep-rooted commitment to rural India, stating that the foundation of the world’s largest political party is strongly connected with the spirit and soul of the nation’s villages.

Participating in the ‘Gram Chalo Abhiyan’ at East Gandhigram as part of the BJP’s 46th foundation year celebrations, Saha engaged with local residents through beneficiary interactions and ‘chaupal’ meetings.

He reiterated the party's dedication to the socio-economic upliftment of rural communities, guided by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay's Antyodaya mantra and the philosophy of Ekatma Manav Darshan.

“The government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is persistently working to realise the vision of a strong and self-reliant India as imagined by Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. The rural population plays a crucial role in this journey,” said Saha, who was the former Tripura state President of the BJP.

During his visit in the East Gandhigram village, the Chief Minister also met beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G), including Haripada Sarkar and Jiban Acharya, in Purba Gandhigram and congratulated them on their new homes.

He emphasised the importance of hygiene and public participation in the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, calling cleanliness the ‘key to health.”

In Kalibari, Subhash Colony, CM Saha joined BJP workers and locals in a cleanliness drive, appreciating the collective spirit that has turned the initiative into a mass movement.

He also visited newly constructed sub-centers under the Animal Resources Development Department, including a fishery sub-center, showcasing the government’s focus on rural infrastructure and livelihood development.

In a heartwarming moment, the Chief Minister attended the "rice ceremony" of Kaushal Debnath, the child of Bijay Debnath and Sima Das Debnath, at the local Anganwadi Centre in Subhash Colony. He offered prayers for her bright future and extended blessings to the family.

He said the BJP’s ‘Gram Chalo Abhiyan’ is not just an outreach initiative, but a reaffirmation of the party’s unwavering resolve to bring the message of good governance and inclusive development to every household.

During the event, BJP General Secretary Bipin Debbarma, Former MLA Krishnadhan Das, Mandal President Shibendra Das and others were also present.

