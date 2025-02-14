iPhone SE 4 Launch on February 19 Likely as Apple CEO Tim Cook Drops a Hint

Apple CEO Tim Cook has teased the arrival of a new product on February 19, calling it the "newest member of the family." In a post on X, Cook shared a brief animation of a metallic Apple logo, sparking speculation about what the tech giant has in store. The announcement sent Apple’s stock up by 2% on Thursday, as anticipation builds around the upcoming release.

Is the iPhone SE 4 Coming?

Industry insiders and analysts believe Apple is set to unveil a new low-end iPhone, likely a successor to the current iPhone SE. Bloomberg previously reported that Apple is planning a release for this month, and dwindling stocks of the existing iPhone SE in Apple stores have fueled expectations of an imminent launch.

The upcoming iPhone SE 4 is expected to undergo a major redesign, resembling the iPhone 14 rather than its predecessors. Notably, it is likely to feature a larger screen and Face ID, signaling the end of the iconic home button—a design choice introduced by Steve Jobs in 2007. Apple’s teaser animation has led many to believe that this change is part of the company’s broader design evolution.

Performance and Features

The new iPhone is rumored to be powered by Apple’s A18 chip, the same processor found in the latest iPhone 16 lineup. It is also expected to feature Apple Intelligence, the company’s proprietary AI platform. A key shift in this model will be the introduction of an in-house cellular modem chip, replacing Qualcomm’s components. This transition aligns with Apple’s long-term strategy to reduce dependency on third-party suppliers. The company plans to introduce an upgraded version of the modem for its Pro models by 2026.

While pricing details remain unconfirmed, reports suggest that the new iPhone will be priced higher than the current iPhone SE, which retails at $429. With a larger screen, enhanced Face ID, and improved internal components, Apple appears to be positioning the device as a more premium offering within its entry-level lineup.

Rebranding the iPhone SE?

Cook’s reference to the device as the “newest member of the family” has led to speculation that Apple may be considering a rebrand of the iPhone SE series. Since its debut in 2016, the SE lineup has been Apple’s affordable alternative to flagship iPhones. A potential name change could signify a strategic shift in how Apple markets its budget-friendly models, aiming to attract a wider consumer base.

Apple’s Roadmap for 2025

Apple has an ambitious product lineup planned for the first half of 2025. In addition to the new iPhone, the company is set to release:

A MacBook Air powered by the latest M4 chip

Updated low-end iPad and iPad Air models

Apple’s first smart home hub with a display

A new version of the AirTag tracking device

Pro-level desktop computers

As always, fresh iPhone and Apple Watch models are expected to debut in the fall.

Apple’s Strategy Amid Sales Challenges

Apple is counting on new iPhone models to boost its revenue following a recent dip in sales. The company reported a 1% decline in revenue during the holiday quarter, with a significant 11% drop in China. The introduction of new devices, particularly in the iPhone lineup, is expected to play a crucial role in driving growth for Apple in the months ahead.

With just days to go until the big reveal, all eyes are on Apple to see if the rumored iPhone SE 4 will indeed be the latest addition to the company’s iconic lineup.