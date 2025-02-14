February 14, Not Just Valentine's Day: List of special events!

While February 14 is widely recognized as Valentine's Day, a day dedicated to expressing love and affection, it also holds significance in history for other pivotal events. This day has witnessed a mix of joy, tragedy, and awareness, making it a multifaceted occasion worth exploring.

The Pulwama Attack: A Somber Reminder

Four years ago, on February 14, 2019, a horrific terror attack jolted the country. A suicide bomber attacked a CRPF convoy in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, killing 40 courageous personnel. The attack, attributed to the militant organization Jaish-e-Mohammed, greatly strained India-Pakistan relations, leading to the 2019 India-Pakistan military standoff. This dark day is a moving reminder of the sacrifices offered by our soldiers.

Financial Literacy Week: Encouraging Responsible Financial Practices

In an attempt to promote financial literacy, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) commemorates Financial Literacy Week (FLW) annually. Through this program, the RBI endeavours to spread vital messages of financial education to the population. The theme for this year's FLW is "Good Financial Behaviour - Your Saviour," highlighting good financial behaviour and the need to adopt responsible money habits. By concentrating on saving, planning, budgeting, and safe digital financial services, the RBI endeavours to empower and make people more financially resilient.

International Book Giving Day: Sharing the Love of Reading

February 14 is also International Book Giving Day, a day that promotes generosity and love for reading. It is a day that motivates individuals and groups to give books to children and develop a love for literature and learning. Many communities unite to organize activities and share the joy of reading.

Library Lovers' Day: Celebrating the Custodians of Knowledge

Library Lovers' Day on February 14 honours libraries, librarians, and book lovers. This holiday acknowledges the importance of libraries in safeguarding knowledge, encouraging literacy, and enriching communities.

As we commemorate Valentine's Day, we must also remember the significance of February 14 in other ways. By recalling these occurrences, we can better see the richness and depth of our world.

