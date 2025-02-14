I dedicate Idhayam Murali to all the one-side lovers out there, says Atharvaa

Chennai, Feb 14 (IANS) Actor Atharvaa, who is now playing the lead in director Aakash Baskaran’s eagerly-awaited romantic drama, ‘Idhayam Murali’, has dedicated this film to all those in one-side love.

Participating in the title launch event that was held at the premises of the St Joseph’s Institute of Technology in Chennai, Atharvaa, who plays the role of Idhayam Murali in the film, asked the gathering of students, “How many of you are in one-side love?”

He then went on to say, “To be honest, the joy, the sadness, the disappointment that one experiences in one-side love is much more significant than what one experiences in a double-side love relationship and is unforgettable in life. We wanted to showcase all this and dedicate a film to one-side love.”

The title of the film, ‘Idhayam Murali’, reminds one of the cult classic ‘Idhayam’, which happens to be one of the biggest hits of actor Atharvaa’s father, Murali.

Speaking about the title, Atharvaa said, “We did not keep this title ‘Idhayam Murali’ for the sake of my dad. In the film, I have an Idhayam Murali within me. I have a one-side love. Likewise, I know there must be an Idhayam Murali in all of you. As they say in this film, beyond Laila- Majnu, Romeo-Juliet, if there is recognition for one-side love, it is Idhayam Murali. So, very happy to have done this film.I dedicate this film to all the one-side lovers out here.”

On working on a film with an iconic title, Atharvaa said, “It is a very special film. Today, the meaning of one-side love has changed is what people say but I don't think so. The emotion is the same. Idhayam Murali is not an individual. It is an emotion.”

The teaser of the film shows Atharvaa playing a character called Idhayam Murali in the film. Atharvaa is seen sitting in the US and watching a video of a friend of his proposing to his girlfriend. Just as he finishes watching the clip, he receives a call from his uncle, asking him where he is as all the guests for his wedding have arrived and are enquiring about him. Idhayaa tells him that he is in New York. His uncle, shocked by the response, asks him to return to India. Idhayaa says he will head to the airport immediately to which his uncle says that he will stay on line till he boards a plane back home…

One of south India’s top music directors Thaman returns to acting with this film. Thaman was last seen as a hero in director Shankar’s much talked about film ‘Boys’. Interestingly, Thaman has also scored the music for this film.

Apart from Atharvaa and Thaman, the film will also feature actors Preity Mukundhan, Kayadu Lohar, Natty, Niharika NM, Rakshan, Dravid, Angeline, Pragya, Sudhakar and Yashashree among others.

Cinematography for the film is by Manoj Paramahamsa and editing is by Pradeep E Ragav. Senthilkumar Kesavan has co-directed this film which has dialogues by Ramanagirivasan, Aakash Baskaran and Dravid Selvam.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.