February 14, 15, 16 Schools Holiday in Telangana

February promises to be an eventful month for Telangana students and employees, owing to the unique three-day weekend holidays between February 14 and 16. Schools in Telangana will have three days of holidays which gives them a break after the Sankranti holidays.

A Breakdown of the Upcoming Holidays

The first holiday is February 14, which has been made optional for Muslim minority institutions in Telangana. This day commemorates Shab-e-Barat, an important Islamic festival. Although not an obligatory holiday, Muslim students and employees are free to request leave to attend religious observances.

Shab-e-Barat: An Important Islamic Festival

February 14th has been notified as an optional holiday for institutions of the Muslim minority community of Telangana to celebrate Shab-e-Barat. It is an occasion of immense value for the Muslim community to spend the evening with prayers and specific gatherings.

Banjara Community Holiday on February 15

The next day, February 15, is a holiday for the Banjara community to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sant Sevalal Maharaj, a great leader of the Banjara community. Organizations and institutions with a large number of Banjara community members can announce a holiday so that Banjara students and staff can celebrate the legacy of Sant Sevalal Maharaj.

A Long Weekend Ahead

Lastly, February 16 is a Sunday, which is already a weekly holiday for the majority of educational institutions and workers. With the two previous holidays, this forms a long weekend from Friday to Sunday, providing a great opportunity for a vacation or me-time.

A Welcome Break for Telangana Residents

The three-day weekend is a good respite for Telangana residents, allowing for plenty of relaxation, travel, and personal time. With other holidays further down the month, February is turning out to be a lively month for Telangana students and employees.

Also read: Shab-e-Barat holiday for Telangana Schools on February 14