Richa Chadha’s Valentine’s Day gift: A new love story ‘Akhri Somvaar’

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) This Valentine’s Day, actress Richa Chadha is set to captivate audiences with a brand-new love story.

The 'Heeramandi' actress has unveiled "Akhri Somvaar," a dramedy that she has not only written but also stars in. As per reports, during the second lockdown, while the world was at a standstill, Chadha wasn’t content just being a producer. She channeled her creativity into writing the script for a heartfelt dramedy.

Speaking about the project, Richa shared, “From my experiences of growing up in a middle-class Punjabi household, from my childhood, watching older cousins be set up for arranged marriages, emerged this deeply personal story that I think a lot of families will resonate with. When we graduate from college, we are full of dreams and ambitions. Somehow those dreams get dulled when we enter the job market, and before you know it, your'e in your mid-30s hoping to have both a career and a husband/family, but society thinks it's too late, and you become jaded because the dreams are now not achievable.”

“It is a slice-of-life story about coming undone and coming together. I think there is currently a dearth of family entertainment. And I think as an actor, my comic timing has been greatly underutilized. Speaking as a producer, It is a monetizable asset,” the 'Fukrey' actress added.

“Akhri Somvaar” follows the story of a successful reality TV producer who, after being labeled a "childless cat lady" by a colleague, becomes determined to find a partner and settle down. The film promises to offer a unique perspective on love, societal pressures, and the lengths people will go to for their dream wedding. While Richa is excited about the project, she is keeping details under wraps, including the name of the director chosen to lead this captivating venture.

Richa Chadha was most recently seen in the Netflix web series “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,” where she portrayed the character of Lajjo. The series was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and also featured Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, and Aditi Rao Hydari.

