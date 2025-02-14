Shab-e-Barat holiday for Telangana Schools on February 14

The Telangana government has announced a school holiday on February 14, 2025, to celebrate the observance of Shab-e-Barat, a significant Islamic festival. The move is intended to enable students and their families to take part in the celebrations and observe the religious significance of the day.

Shab-e-Barat, or Night of Forgiveness, is an Islamic holy festival. It occurs on the 14th night of Sha'ban, which is the eighth month of the Islamic calendar and is said to be a night of religious contemplation, prayer, and charity.

February 14, 2025, will see all schools in Telangana shut down for the day, providing students with the opportunity to participate with their families in the festival. The celebration is likely to offer a moment for the Muslim community to bond and celebrate the day with devotion and passion.

The Telangana government's move to announce a holiday on February 14, 2025, is a welcome step because it indicates the government's desire to uphold and respect the state's people's varied cultural and religious heritage.

While February 14, 2025, the holiday is designed to enable the students to witness Shab-e-Barat, it should be noted that the subsequent two days, February 15 and 16, 2025, are holidays as well for schools in Telangana, because of the routine weekend off. As a result, the students will have a three-day holiday, giving them enough time to rest, unwind, and recharge.

