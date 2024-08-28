Punjab CM launches anti-drug helpline, WhatsApp Chatbot

Chandigarh, Aug 28 (IANS) Reiterating the commitment to make Punjab a drug-free state, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday dedicated the new office of Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) to the people, and also launched the anti-drug helpline and WhatsApp Chatbot (9779100200).

Interacting with the media after inspecting the newly constructed office and launching the helpline, the Chief Minister said the government has decided to rechristen the apex state-level drug law enforcement unit as the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), instead of the Special Task Force.

He said this cell will be functional on the second floor of the police station in Sector 79, Mohali, near here, adding that the building has recently been renovated at a cost of Rs 90 lakh.

CM Mann said that the anti-drug helpline and WhatsApp Chatbot option had been launched for a successful fight against drugs.

The Chief Minister said this helpline would provide citizens and drug addicts an opportunity to inform about the drug traffickers and ensure medical help for the addicts who intend to undergo de-addiction.

He said this would help curb the drug trafficking at the grassroots and identify the big fish involved in this heinous crime, adding that the identity of the informer would be kept secret.

Mann said the task force "is not merely old wine in a new bottle, but this new special force has been equipped with additional manpower, resources and technology to combat the menace of drugs effectively".

The Chief Minister said the existing manpower is being doubled from 400 to 861, adding these new posts will be created as part of the 10,000 new posts coming up for the Police Department.

He said the government has provided Rs 12 crore in 2024-25 for developing the newly established Intelligence and Technical Unit of the ANTF into state-of-the-art agency by procurement of hi-tech software, hardware and upgradation of infrastructure.

Mann said a separate land of one acre will be provided to ANTF in Mohali for establishing its independent headquarters, adding Rs 10 crore will be sanctioned to the ANTF from the Punjab State Cancer and Drug Addiction Treatment Infrastructure Fund (CADA Fund) for implementation of the enforcement de-addiction prevention strategy of the government.

