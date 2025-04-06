Jio Extends Free IPL Streaming on JioHotstar OTT Till April 15

Jio has extended its free JioHotstar offer for its prepaid customers until April 15, 2025, allowing users to watch IPL 2025 matches for free. The offer was previously set to expire, but now it gives users more time to enjoy the IPL experience.

To avail of this offer, Jio users can recharge with specific plans. For example, recharging with ₹100, ₹195, or ₹7949 gives users access to JioHotstar for up to 90 days.

A ₹100 recharge offers 5GB of data.

A ₹195 recharge gives 15GB of data.

A ₹7949 recharge provides 84 days of validity, 2GB of daily data, unlimited 5G data, and calls.

These plans give Jio users the chance to enjoy IPL 2025 on JioHotstar for free, enhancing their viewing experience with high-speed data and unlimited calls. Make sure to recharge before April 15 to take full advantage of this offer!