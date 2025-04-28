Fear deepens in Delhi’s refugee camps as Pakistani Hindus face fresh visa checks

New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) After the Indian government directed Pakistani nationals to leave the country in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) submitted a report to the Delhi Police, revealing the presence of around 5,000 Pakistanis in the national capital. Among them are thousands of Pakistani Hindu refugees, now living in uncertainty and fear.

The IB report specifically mentions two major refugee camps — one in Majnu Ka Tila and the other beneath the Signature Bridge along the Yamuna floodplains — where nearly 1,500 families reside. These camps are now under police scrutiny, especially focusing on residents whose Long-Term Visas (LTV) have either expired or been revoked.

Many of these refugees fled religious persecution in Pakistan after 2014 and are still waiting for Indian citizenship. Under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), only refugees who arrived before December 31, 2014, are eligible for Indian nationality — making recent arrivals particularly vulnerable to deportation.

Delhi Police have begun checking documents in the camps, including Aadhaar and PAN cards, prompting distress among the residents.

"There is no pressure, but the police are coming every day and asking for Aadhaar and PAN cards," said one refugee. "This has been happening for the past three days. We don’t want to leave; we will stay here. We have children and families here. We’re married and have nothing left in Pakistan. If Hindus are being killed here, will we be spared there?" she wondered.

Another refugee shared: "I came to India with my children and wife after fleeing violence and injustice in Pakistan. We crossed the border legally with passports and visas. Now, the police are checking our papers, and though we are showing everything, there’s fear. If we go back, what will happen to us? We are safer here."

A third refugee, who arrived in 2013, added emotionally: "I lived in Karachi, Sindh, and came to India on March 11, 2013. The verification has been going on for four to five days. I’ve obtained Indian citizenship now, and I stand with the government. I’ve forgotten Pakistan. I want to tell the Indian government, Pakistan, the UN, and the world — they can shoot us or do whatever they want, but we will not go back."

While the government has yet to clarify whether Pakistani Hindu refugees are included in the list of nationals to be repatriated, fear continues to mount within these vulnerable communities, who say they have found safety in India — and refuse to return to a country they fled in desperation.

