New Telangana DSC Soon? Find out here!

It is anticipated that Telangana will release another DSC (District Selection Committee) notice shortly. The authorities have already begun identifying the number of vacancies. A preliminary key was provided for DSC, which was recently held to fill 11,062 positions. In the initial week of September, efforts are being made to make the findings official.

District-wise appointments are expected to be finished by the end of October. The notification is expected to be sent out in December or January, and the appointments are supposed to be completed by June or July. It's also possible that the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) will take place prior to that.

