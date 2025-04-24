Watch: YSRCP Holds Candlelight Rally Condemning Pahalgam Terror Attack

In protest against the inhuman terror attack in Pahalgam, the YSR Congress Party organized a candlelight rally at its central office in Tadepalli. Senior leaders, including State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, MLC Lella Appi Reddy, MLA Tatiparthi Chandrasekhar, former minister Merugu Nagarjuna, media wing secretary Pudi Srihari, and other party representatives participated.

Speaking to the media, State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said, “This cowardly terror strike is an assault on humanity. YSRCP expresses deep condolences to the families of the victims and prays for peace to the departed souls.” He emphasized that such attacks cannot weaken their commitment to unity and democracy. He added that under YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's guidance, YSRCP stands firmly against terrorism and will remain active in national efforts of solidarity. Party leaders will also personally console the families of the victims from Andhra Pradesh.

The rally concluded at the Bharat Mata statue with signatures expressing solidarity.