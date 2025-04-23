April 24 Holiday or not?

With disparate notifications from several state governments, people are uncertain whether April 24 will be a holiday or not. The uncertainty arises from conflicting decisions on summer vacations and observation of national events between states. Let us explore in greater detail what's happening in different parts of the country.

The Odisha government has announced April 24 as Panchayati Raj Day, replacing the previous date of March 5. This is done to coincide with national celebrations, and April 24 will be a holiday in Odisha.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh: Summer Holidays Begin

On the other hand, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh declared summer holidays for schools from April 24. This implies that schools in both states will close from April 24 onwards, providing students with a much-needed break.

Chhattisgarh: No Holiday on April 24

Chhattisgarh won't be having a holiday on April 24, though. Schools in the state will start summer holidays on April 25, instead. So, while April 24 will not be a holiday in Chhattisgarh, schools in the state will be closing for the summer break in no time.

Odisha government's move to observe April 24 as Panchayati Raj Day has attracted controversy. There is an allegation of political intention behind the move, as March 5 is the birth day of party ideologue Biju Patnaik.

In short, the holiday status of April 24 differs from state to state. While it is a holiday in Odisha and the start of summer vacations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh will not be celebrating a holiday on this day.

Also read: Truck Driver’s Daughter Kethavath Sravanthi Scores 994 in Telangana Inter Results 2025