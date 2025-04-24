JAC Class 10, 12 Results 2025: Expected Date and Time at jacresults.com
The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is preparing to declare the Class 10 and 12 results for the year 2025. The process of evaluation is going on, and the results are likely to be declared in the second week of May, probably on May 10, a senior JAC official said.
The official explained that all rumors that the Class 10 result will be declared tomorrow at 11:30 am are not true. The result date will be declared a day before the actual declaration, and students should watch out for the official site, for information.
How to Check JAC 10th, 12th Results 2025
Students can check their results following these steps:
Visit the official website: jacresults.com
Click on the JAC Class 10 or 12 result 2025 link
Enter their login credentials, i.e., application number and date of birth
The JAC 10th or 12th scorecard 2025 PDF will be downloadable
Save the scorecard PDF and take a printout
What's in the JAC 10th, 12th Marksheet 2025 PDF?
The JAC 10th and 12th marksheet 2025 PDF will have the following information:
- Student's name
- Roll number
- Aggregate marks
- Subject-wise marks
- Qualifying status
- Rank
- Other details relevant
Result Dates of Previous Year
For reference, here are the previous year's result dates:
- JAC 10th Result Dates: 2024 (April 19), 2023 (May 23), 2022 (June 21), 2021 (July 30), 2020 (July 8)
- JAC 12th Result Dates: 2024 (April 30), 2023 (May 30), 2022 (June 21), 2021 (July 30), 2020 (July 17)
How to Download JAC 10th, 12th Merit List 2025 PDF
To download the merit list, the students can take the following steps:
- Go to the official website
- Click on the JAC Class 10 or 12 merit list 2025 PDF link
- The PDF of the merit list will display on the screen for download
- Save the PDF of the merit list and print it
The students are suggested to visit the official website at regular intervals to check the latest updates regarding the declaration of the result and other announcements.
