JAC Class 10, 12 Results 2025: Expected Date and Time at jacresults.com

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is preparing to declare the Class 10 and 12 results for the year 2025. The process of evaluation is going on, and the results are likely to be declared in the second week of May, probably on May 10, a senior JAC official said.

The official explained that all rumors that the Class 10 result will be declared tomorrow at 11:30 am are not true. The result date will be declared a day before the actual declaration, and students should watch out for the official site, for information.

How to Check JAC 10th, 12th Results 2025

Students can check their results following these steps:

Visit the official website: jacresults.com

Click on the JAC Class 10 or 12 result 2025 link

Enter their login credentials, i.e., application number and date of birth

The JAC 10th or 12th scorecard 2025 PDF will be downloadable

Save the scorecard PDF and take a printout

What's in the JAC 10th, 12th Marksheet 2025 PDF?

The JAC 10th and 12th marksheet 2025 PDF will have the following information:

Student's name

Roll number

Aggregate marks

Subject-wise marks

Qualifying status

Rank

Other details relevant

Result Dates of Previous Year

For reference, here are the previous year's result dates:

JAC 10th Result Dates: 2024 (April 19), 2023 (May 23), 2022 (June 21), 2021 (July 30), 2020 (July 8)

JAC 12th Result Dates: 2024 (April 30), 2023 (May 30), 2022 (June 21), 2021 (July 30), 2020 (July 17)

How to Download JAC 10th, 12th Merit List 2025 PDF

To download the merit list, the students can take the following steps:

Go to the official website

Click on the JAC Class 10 or 12 merit list 2025 PDF link

The PDF of the merit list will display on the screen for download

Save the PDF of the merit list and print it

The students are suggested to visit the official website at regular intervals to check the latest updates regarding the declaration of the result and other announcements.

