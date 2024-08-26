TS DSC 2024 Results: Release Date and Time

The Telangana DSC-2024 results will be made available very soon as officials have made the required preparations. The final key will be released together with the final results.

The DSC examinations were held from July 18 to August 13 in order to choose 11,062 teachers for Telangana's government schools. In all, 2.45 lakh applicants from throughout the state took these exams.

The announcement that candidates have strongly awaited is good news for DSC-2024. Officials from the education department have stated that the DSC written test results could be announced at any time. If all goes as planned, the DSC results may be released by the end of this month.

The education administration has said that the final answer key will be made public by the end of August following a comprehensive review by the subject matter experts in response to the significant number of objections to multiple questions. The results will be made public after this procedure. It is anticipated that the district-by-district merit list will be made public in September.