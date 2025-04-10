Hyderabad Rains on April 10 - IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Hyderabad is set to experience rainfall and thunderstorms today, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for the city. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 38°C, while the minimum will hover around 23°C. The weather will remain generally cloudy, with a few spells of rain or thundershowers throughout the day.

The IMD forecasts light to moderate rainfall across various districts in Telangana today and tomorrow. The areas most likely to be affected include Khammam, Suryapet, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Warangal, and several others. These districts are also under an orange alert due to the possibility of gusty winds reaching 40-50 km/h, along with thunder and lightning.

For the coming days, the weather in Hyderabad will remain partly cloudy with no major rainfall expected. Daytime temperatures are predicted to stay high, ranging from 37°C to 40°C, while nighttime temperatures will be between 24°C and 25°C.

The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has urged the public to stay alert, especially in areas under the orange alert, due to the risk of strong winds and thunderstorms. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions.