Monika Panwar’s ‘Khauf’ role offered her wide range of emotions, challenges to dive into

Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming horror series “Khauf” unveiled the hair-raising trailer on Friday. Its lead actress Monika Panwar talked about her character and stated that the role has been both an interesting and intense experience, offering her a wide range of emotions and challenges to dive into.

The eight-part series features Monika, Rajat Kapoor, Abhishek Chauhan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, and Shilpa Shukla in key roles.

The series follows Monika’s character Madhu, a young woman who relocates to what seems like an ordinary hostel room in a big city, hoping for a fresh start.

However, things get eerie as the trailer unfolds, which shows a sinister presence lurking within the hostel’s walls. What at first appears to be a safe haven soon reveals an atmosphere thick with dread, as the women on her floor warn her to leave. Amidst the haunting, a shaman arrives, promising to rid her of the darkness.

The trailer hints at a relentless psychological and supernatural struggle, where survival hinges on unearthing the truth before it consumes them all.

Speaking about her role, Monika said, “Playing Madhu has been both an interesting and intense experience, offering me a wide range of emotions and challenges to dive into. She’s a character who gradually unravels as she faces the inexplicable horrors surrounding her, and capturing that fear was both a challenging and rewarding experience.

“Matchbox Shots has been instrumental in shaping Khauf’s haunting world, creating a space where performances can truly leave a lasting impact. The eerie atmosphere, haunting visuals, and the entire setting—everything in Khauf is crafted to draw the audience into its unsettling world,” she added.

Directed by Pankaj Kumar and Surya Balakrishnan, the supernatural horror series is produced by Matchbox Shots and is written and created by Smita Singh.

This series is more than just a suspense horror drama, promised the director.

“Directing Khauf has been an intense and creatively fulfilling journey. This series is more than just a suspense horror drama—it’s a deep dive into fear, trauma, and the unseen forces that shape our reality,” said Pankaj.

He added that they wanted to create something that doesn’t just scare a person but also stays long after the credits roll.

“The fear in Khauf is not just in what you see, but in what you feel—in the silence, in the shadows, in the things left unsaid. Bringing a vision to life requires a production team that not only understands but also enhances your creative perspective, and Matchbox Shots has been an incredible partner in that journey. I can’t wait for viewers to step into the world of Khauf when it premieres this April.

Director Surya Balakrishnan added that ‘Khauf’ is a story about fear in its purest form.

“The fear of the unknown and the fear of losing control. Every frame, every sound, and every silence is crafted to immerse the audience in Madhu’s harrowing journey.”

‘Khauf’ premieres on April 18 on Prime Video.

