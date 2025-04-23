Security Breach: Narsingi Municipality Staffer Issues Birth Certificate to Bangladeshi Man

In a serious case of fraud and a potential threat to national security, an outsourced employee of Narsingi Municipality issued a birth certificate to a youngster who had illegally migrated from Bangladesh. Although the incident occurred two years ago, it came to light recently after the Bangladeshi man applied for a passport using the fraudulent birth certificate. During police verification, it was discovered that the man was originally from Bangladesh, and he was subsequently arrested.

Further investigation revealed that Sudhir, an outsourced employee working at Narsingi Municipality for the past six years, had issued the birth certificate to the Bangladeshi individual two years ago using the digital signature of the then-commissioner, Satyababu. Sudhir was responsible for issuing birth and death certificates. Taking advantage of his position, he falsely certified that the Bangladeshi man was born in Narsingi. Sudhir had previously worked with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Narsingi Municipality Commissioner T Krishnamohan Reddy stated that the police have arrested both Sudhir and the Bangladeshi individual. He urged the police to uncover all irregularities committed by Sudhir and added that the municipality would file an official police complaint if necessary.