Pahalgam Terror Attack: Survivor Reveals Chilling Message for PM Modi

The terror attack in Pahalgam, a town in Jammu and Kashmir, has shocked the entire nation. More than 26 individuals have been killed, and those who escaped the ghastly attack recount the horrifying incident that took place right in front of their eyes. The attack, which took place on Tuesday in the Pahalgam area, left over 20 people injured. Among the victims was Pallavi's husband, Manjunath Rao, who was killed during the attack.

Pallavi, who had journeyed to Kashmir alongside her husband and their son, narrated the story of her husband's shooting death in front of her. "Three of us—me, my husband, and our son—had gone to Kashmir. It happened around 1:30 pm, I think. We were at Pahalgam. He passed away instantly, right before my eyes. It still feels like a horrible dream," she said.

The attackers reportedly targeted male victims. Pallavi recalled begging the terrorists to kill her alongside her husband, Manjunath. "I told them, Kill me too; you’ve already killed my husband. One of them responded, "I won't harm you. Please convey this message to Modi."

Pallavi added that many local civilians rushed to the scene, using their ponies to help transport the injured to safety before authorities began formal rescue operations. Despite the chaos, Pallavi expressed gratitude for the help of locals. "Three others, who kept saying, "Bismillah," helped us get to safety," she recalled.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack and expressed his condolences to the families of the victims. "I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. I extend my deepest sympathies to the families who have suffered the loss of their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. We are providing all possible assistance to those affected," Modi wrote on X.

