Pahalgam Terror Attack: Agencies Release Terrorists’ Sketches

In a tragic incident that shook Jammu and Kashmir, 26 tourists lost their lives in a deadly attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025. Authorities have released sketches of two of the terrorists believed to be involved in the attack. The terror group, The Resistance Front, a proxy of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has claimed responsibility for the brutal assault.

The assault has triggered nationwide grief and outrage. Law enforcement agencies are working round the clock to identify and capture those behind the meticulously planned strike. High-level reviews of the situation have taken place, and local administration is coordinating closely with security teams to prevent further threats and ensure public safety.

According to survivor testimonies, the attackers opened fire without warning, leaving many injured and dozens dead. The victims' bodies are being sent back to their hometowns, while the government is facilitating travel arrangements for stranded tourists by urging airlines to stabilize ticket prices.

This horrific incident has left deep scars on the collective conscience of the nation. As the investigation progresses, efforts are underway to ensure that those responsible are held accountable. The country stands united in grief, and the resolve to fight terrorism remains firm.