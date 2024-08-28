Tamannaah’s love story with Vijay Varma began like this

Tamannaah Bhatia is a well known face and successful actress in both Bollywood and Tollywood. She was recently seen making a cameo appearance in a runaway hit film ‘Stree 2’. More than films, the popular actress is news for her relationship with Darlings (2022) actor Vijay Varma.



Of late, Tamannaah and Vijay have been all over the news channels and tabloids. The hot couple did not keep their affair under the wraps. Tamannaah has been dating Vijay for over a year now.

Recently, Vijay Varma shared how he met the actress and the origin of their love story. Speaking to popular YouTuber and comedian Tanmay Bhatt, Vijay said, “Lust Stories 2” played a cupid for them. He clarified that they did not fall in love on the sets and only after 20-25 days they went on their first date.

On the work front, Tamannaah will be next seen essaying the lead role in the upcoming film ‘Odela 2’. Ashok Teja’s directorial also boasts of Hebah Patel, Vasishta N and Simha in pivotal roles.

#TamannaahBhatia, and #VijayVarma wave at the paps 👋 in Bandra 📍 These two are the definition of relationship goals! 💑❤️ pic.twitter.com/ysElIIwdBx — Take One Filmy (@TakeOneFilmy) August 25, 2024

