Odela 2 Movie Review and Rating: Tamannaah's Supernatural Thriller That Tries to Channel Arundhati Energy But Misses

Odela 2 is a film written, narrated, and supervised by Sampath Nandi, with Ashok Tej directing the movie. Tamannaah Bhatia plays the lead role in this sequel to Odela Railway Station. The cast also features Vasishta N. Simha and Hebah Patel in prominent roles. Let’s dive into the story and review to see how the film fares.

What is it About?

On the night of their wedding, brides are abducted, raped, and murdered by Tirupati (Vasishta N. Simha). Eventually, his wife Radha (Hebah Patel) kills him, after which she is arrested and sentenced. The villagers of Odela bury Tirupati together, believing they’ve put an end to the horror—but his soul turns into a vengeful spirit.

With Tirupati's spirit seemingly laid to rest, the villagers are relieved and begin celebrating, with two weddings planned in the village. But his malevolent spirit returns by possessing another body and begins the cycle of violence again—raping and murdering newlywed brides.

When do the villagers realize Tirupati’s spirit has returned? Who is Bhairavi (Tamannaah), the mysterious naga ascetic who arrives to exorcise the village from its curse? What conflict arises between Bhairavi and Tirupati's spirit? What connection does Bhairavi share with Radha? What is the role of Alla Bhakshu (Murali Sharma)? How does it all end—and what role does Shivayya play in the climax? All these questions are answered in the film.

Review (Odela 2 Telugu Movie Review)

To sum up Odela 2 in a single line: it’s a tale of a woman’s spiritual battle against a vengeful spirit, aided by divine power. From the very beginning to the end, the film heavily echoes Arundhati. Even Akhanda briefly comes to mind in the climax. References and inspirations are scattered throughout, which turns out to be the film’s biggest drawback.

While Odela Railway Station was a modest film, Sampath Nandi attempted to elevate the sequel to the next level. Instead of taking the story in a fresh direction, he leans heavily on the thematic and stylistic influences of Arundhati and Akhanda. Whereas Anushka’s screen presence enhanced Arundhati, Tamannaah’s glamorous image here feels more like a mismatch.

If we set aside Arundhati comparisons and view Odela 2 on its own, the film does manage to create some intrigue—particularly with the murders of Yamini (Pooja Reddy) and Shweta (Vishika Kota). However, once it’s revealed that Tirupati’s ghost is behind the killings, the narrative falls into a predictable pattern. Interestingly, Tamannaah’s character is not introduced until just before the interval, and her arrival as a powerful naga saint initially builds excitement. But after a strong entry, her character is gradually toned down, which feels like a missed opportunity.

Still, the final act delivers some goosebump-inducing moments.

The Film’s Structure and Execution

From the opening scenes, it’s clear where the story is headed. By the intermission, the climax is already telegraphed. Supernatural stories like this require an extraordinary treatment—which is where Odela 2 stumbles. Despite Sampath Nandi’s involvement in the story, screenplay, dialogues, and direction supervision, the execution feels lacking. His attempts to add poetic flair to the dialogues often come across as forced.

On the technical front, however, the film shines. B. Ajaneesh Loknath’s background score adds weight to several key scenes, and Soundar Rajan’s cinematography is impressive. The visual effects are also commendable, often going beyond the demands of the story.

Performances

Tamannaah deserves credit for stepping out of her comfort zone and trying something unconventional. Her appearance as a divine warrior and naga saint is visually striking, but the gravitas needed for such a role isn’t fully there in her performance. Still, she delivers a decent effort within her range.

The real star of Odela 2 is Vasishta N. Simha. Despite limited screen time, his powerful voice leaves a lasting impression. His performance in the climax is particularly noteworthy.

Hebah Patel, unfortunately, underwhelms yet again—especially in emotional scenes, where her expressions are mismatched, occasionally turning unintentionally comedic. Murali Sharma, Yamini, Vishika Kota, Sridhar Reddy, and others play their parts adequately within their limited scopes.

Final Verdict

Odela 2 is an ambitious attempt to recreate the Arundhati-style supernatural epic with Tamannaah in the lead. While flashes of uniqueness peek through—thanks to Ajaneesh Loknath’s music, Soundar Rajan’s visuals, and Vasishta’s performance—the film ultimately fails to break new ground.

If you walk in with no expectations and are looking for some solid background music and a haunting performance by Vasishta N. Simha, you might still find some value here.