Proposing to your partner in front of the iconic Taj Mahal or Eiffel Tower or any other landmark is a passe. These days young people are trying new ways and off-beat places to propose their partners.

The passengers of IndiGo flight were in surprise for the wholesome moment when an Instagram user Aishwarya Bansal proposed with elan to her boyfriend onboard an IndiGo flight. Later, she shared the video on her Instagram and captioned it, “I just proposed in the air.”

The video begins with both Ms Bansal and her boyfriend Amulya Goyal boarding the flight. In the next visual, Bansal is shown walking down the pathway towards her boyfriend. The woman then kneels down and proposes to Amulya saying, “Will you marry me?” and puts the ring on his finger. We can see some passengers displaying placards with the text “Will you marry me?”

The video clip has amassed nearly 5 million views and over 3,34,000 people have liked it. She also thanked the IndiGo team for helping her in making this a reality. She also added that, “and he said yes, of course (followed by emojis).”

The comment section of the viral video is on fire as several users have approved her mid-air adventure. Some users found this a “cutesttt” act while others wanted to know how she convinced the airlines to make this happen.

Watch the video here: