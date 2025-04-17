Bhumana, Protesting YSRCP Leaders Arrested in Tirupati over Tirumala Goshala Issue

A tense atmosphere has gripped Tirupati as police detained former TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and several other YSRCP leaders. This follows Bhumana’s accusations that the TTD was negligent in maintaining the Goshala, alleging that scores of cows had died. In response, the TDP government challenged the former TTD chief to visit the cowshed at 10 a.m. on Thursday (April 17) and prove his allegations.

Accepting the challenge, Bhumana, along with a few YSRCP leaders—including Tirupati MP Gurumoorthy and former Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Narayana Swamy—prepared to visit the Goshala. However, police arrived at Bhumana’s residence and detained all YSRCP leaders present. Addressing the situation, Tirupati District SP Harshavardhan Raju stated that only Bhumana would be allowed to visit the Goshala to ensure law and order was not disrupted.

Following this, the YSRCP leaders staged a protest against the police by lying down on the road. They alleged that there was heavy police deployment at the residence of YSRCP leader Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy. They also claimed that Tirupati Mayor Dr. Sirisha had been placed under house arrest.

Reiterating his concerns, Bhumana said that the sanctity of the Tirumala shrine was being repeatedly violated under the TDP-led NDA government. He pointed out that the TTD Executive Officer himself had confirmed the deaths of 43 cows at the Goshala. Demanding transparency from the TTD Board, the former TTD chief alleged that the TDP government was using the police to detain YSRCP leaders and activists, fearing the truth about the cow deaths would come to light.

Condemning the police action, YSRCP leader and former Minister RK Roja questioned the fairness of detaining Bhumana and others who were prepared to visit the Goshala only because the TDP government had issued the challenge.

She also demanded to know what action had been taken against those caught operating drones on the sacred hill, and how many arrests had been made in the recent stampede. “Is this what Sanatana Dharma means?” she asked Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan