Shooting for Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa's ‘Deewaniyat’ begins

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) The shooting of “Deewaniyat” starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa began in Mumbai on Thursday.

Harshvardhan said: “There’s something very grounded and sincere about this film. It’s a pleasure to be working with Sonam, and Milap Zaveri has crafted a story that hits you emotionally.”

The muhurat ceremony for the film, backed by debut producer Anshul Garg and directed by Milap Zaveri, will also take place on April 18.

Harshvardhan added: “Anshul’s vision for Deewaniyat has been clear from the start — he knows exactly what kind of film he wants to make, and that focus is inspiring.”

Touted as a music-driven love story, Deewaniyat brings together a fresh cast and a creative team that combines new energy with seasoned experience.

Speaking ahead of the shoot, director Milap said: “This is a film about love in its most intense and honest form. Harsh and Sonam complement each other beautifully on screen. Anshul, even as a first-time producer, brings a deep understanding of music and emotion, which is central to the way we’re telling this story.”

For Anshul Garg Deewaniyat marks his entry into full-length cinema.

“I’ve always believed in stories that connect emotionally, and Deewaniyat felt like the right project to begin this journey. “It’s a film where music plays a central narrative role — the kind of story where songs don’t just support the plot, they carry it forward. Milap’s storytelling, Harsh and Sonam’s performances — there’s a lot of heart in this team. I’m excited for what we’re building together,” said Garg.

On Thursday, an Instagram post from Desi Movies Factory showed a clapboard marking the shoot of the film.

The caption read: “After rocking the music charts it takes us great pride in announcing our first foray into the world of cinema! With seetis, taalis, masala, music, romance and mass mayhem we present Anshul Garg’s “Production No 1” Co produced by Raghav Sharma, Written and Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, co written by Mushtaq Shiekh! Releasing in cinemas in 2025!”

The first schedule of the film will be shot entirely in Mumbai. It was on February 14, when the film was announced.

Helmed by Zaveri, and co-written by Mushtaq Shiekh, “Deewaniyat” promises to bring an epic tale of passion and heartbreak to the big screen.

