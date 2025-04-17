Hyderabad Pollution Rises Due to Expired Vehicles? Strict Action Soon!

Hyderabad is facing rising air pollution levels, and one of the key reasons is the large number of expired vehicles still running on the roads. According to officials, around 14.8 lakh such vehicles are present in Hyderabad district alone. In addition, 4.9 lakh vehicles in Ranga Reddy and 4.7 lakh in Medchal districts have crossed their valid operational period.

These outdated vehicles are believed to be major contributors to increasing pollution levels in the city. In many areas under the Greater Hyderabad limits, the Air Quality Index (AQI) has been recorded at over 120, indicating unhealthy air on certain days.

Residents are expressing concern and urging authorities to take proactive steps to control emissions. They’re calling for stricter checks, scrapping old vehicles, and encouraging cleaner transport options.

Recently, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also raised concerns over pollution in Delhi, highlighting the seriousness of the issue nationwide. Locals now want Hyderabad to act before the problem worsens.

In response, the government is planning to take strict action to curb the use of old and expired vehicles.

The need for sustainable urban planning and stricter vehicle regulations has become more urgent than ever.