Odela 2 Success Meet: Sampath Nandi Reveals Plot of Odela 3

At the success meet of Odela 2, Sampath Nandi, who wrote the story and supervised the film, let slip an exciting detail. He accidentally revealed a key plot point from Odela 3. When asked about the climax of Odela 2 and the death of Tirupati (played by Vasishta Simha), Sampath responded with a twist: "Who said it was Tirupati who was killed in the climax?" Sampath said Odela 3 will be promising and much more than Odela 2. He said it was Lord Shiva who penned the story of Odela 2.

Creator Sampath Nandi offered heartfelt insights: “This journey began about a year and a half ago. Every step felt guided by Lord Shiva himself. I was never deeply religious before, but writing this story transformed me. It felt like Shiva was writing it through me. The film’s energy, especially scenes like the punishment at the tomb, the bicycle, Tirupati references, and the final 20 minutes—have all left a deep impact. People from my hometown are calling me, saying how proud they are. That means the world to me.”

He also praised the cast and crew, including Tamannaah, calling her performance “a career-defining role that stands apart from her 20-year journey,” and said he’s certain that Vashishta N. Simha will now receive many powerful roles in Telugu cinema. He also thanked music composer B. Ajaneesh Loknath, DOP Soundar Rajan, art director Rajeev Nair, editor Avinash, and other technicians for their outstanding work, especially under a modest budget.

“We consider every rupee earned at the box office as a blessing from the divine,” he concluded, urging those who haven't seen it to visit the theatre and experience Lord Shiva's presence on screen.

The success meet was attended by key crew members including art director Rajeev Nair, stunt master Venkat, editor Avinash, actor Gagan, and distributors Shankar and Suresh. Actress Prabhavathi, known from Baby, along with Pooja, Vishita, Siri, Naveen, and Priya, were also present to celebrate the film’s success.