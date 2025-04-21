Jennifer Lopez shares FaceTime selfie with her twins

Los Angeles, April 21 (IANS) Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez celebrated Easter over FaceTime with her 17-year-old twins, Max and Emme.

The singer, 55, shared a carousel of photos on Instagram featuring herself, reports ‘People’ magazine.

“Grateful for FaceTime on days like today. Happy Easter from this working mama on the move”, she captioned the post.

As per ‘People’, one of the photos shows Lopez in a nude-colored turtleneck smiling happily at the twins, who each appeared in their own separate screens. Additional pics capture the Unstoppable actress sporting a pastel pink and green sweater, a pink hairbow and a purple necklace that read “Happy Easter”.

While it’s unclear where Lopez spent her Easter. It was earlier reported that the star was spotted the day prior in Saudi Arabia, where she headlined a performance at the F1 Grand Prix. The singer was seen ahead of the concert in a skintight hot pink catsuit with matching pink sunglasses. She paired the look with invisible heels and a silver clutch.

The jet-setting performer also was recently spotted making time for family at the Broadway premiere of Othello in New York City, which she attended with Emme. The pair could be seen smiling and embracing as they posed for cameras while making their way into the show, which stars Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal.

In a post from the evening shared on Instagram, Lopez called Emme the “best date ever”. While Lopez is often on the move, she revealed that she took last summer off to spend time with her kids during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show in November 2024.

"I decided to take this summer off and be home with the kids, and it was the best thing I think I’ve ever done”, she said, adding, “It's not like me to do that”.

