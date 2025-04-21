Civil servants' role crucial in achieving Viksit Bharat, says PM Modi on Civil Services Day

New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the 17th Civil Services Day programme in the national capital, lauding the relentless efforts of India's civil servants and underlining their key role in realising the dream of a 'Viksit Bharat.'

Speaking at Vigyan Bhawan, PM Modi paid rich tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, recalling his iconic 1947 address in which he called civil servants the "steel frame" of India.

"This Civil Services Day is special for several reasons. We are celebrating 75 years of our Constitution and the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. On April 21, 1947, he had described you (civil servants) as the steel frame of India," he said.

Reflecting on Patel's vision, the Prime Minister said, "He laid out the ideals of a civil servant -- one who serves the nation with honesty, discipline, democratic spirit, and dedication. These lessons of Sardar Patel become even more relevant as we move towards the resolution of Viksit Bharat."

PM Modi said that achieving the dream of a Viksit Bharat will require every arm of progress to work in synergy.

"Our bureaucracy and policy-making cannot function with outdated methods when the world is evolving so quickly. Our young generation is growing up with rapid technological changes, new gadgets every two to three years. We must match this pace," he stated.

Highlighting areas where India must grow -- from clean energy to sports and space -- the Prime Minister stressed, "Everyone is looking towards you (civil servants). You have a big responsibility to help India become the world's third-largest economy. We must work together to ensure this goal is achieved."

This year's theme for Civil Services Day is 'Holistic Development of India,' which the Prime Minister explained as "no village left behind, no family left behind."

He also presented the Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration, recognising top-performing officials behind initiatives like PM Vishwakarma, Poshan Tracker, Siksha Setu Axom, and Sugamya Pustakalaya.

"Good governance is not defined by the number of schemes but by the impact it creates on the ground," he said. Citing examples, he mentioned districts where solar power and improved attendance systems have shown positive results and praised the efforts of public administrators across the country.

He added that in the last decade, India has moved beyond incremental progress to transformative change.

"Today, India's governance model focuses on next-generation reforms. Through technology and innovation, we're bridging the gap between government and citizens. These changes are visible not only in urban and rural areas but also in remote corners of the country," he said.

PM Modi cited Bhagalpur in Bihar, where the registration of pregnant women in Jagdishpur block rose from 25 per cent to over 90 per cent. In Marwah block of Jammu and Kashmir, institutional deliveries increased from 30 per cent to 100 per cent, reflecting improved healthcare access.

Touching upon India's global leadership, the Prime Minister highlighted the scale of its G20 presidency. "For the first time in G20 history, more than 200 meetings took place across over 60 cities, creating a wide and inclusive footprint. This is the holistic approach of today's India," he said, adding, "India is not just participating -- India is leading."

He noted that while many now talk about government efficiency, India is already ahead of other countries by a decade. "We have eliminated delays and are creating new processes. Over 40,000 compliances have been removed to boost ease of doing business," he said.

The Prime Minister recalled early opposition to reforms, including compliance reduction and decriminalisation of business errors.

He said that the foundation laid over the past decade has greatly strengthened the path towards Viksit Bharat 2047.

"We cannot evaluate our work or performance by comparing it to previous governments...We must set our own benchmarks. We need to measure how far we still are from the goal of a 'Viksit Bharat by 2047'. The time for tallying up what we have achieved so far is over.

"India is now the most populous country in the world. Ensuring saturation of basic facilities should be our top priority," the Prime Minister added.

"In the last ten years, we built 4 crore (40 million) permanent houses for the poor, but now we have a target of building 3 crore more. We have provided tap water connections to 12 crore homes in 5–6 years. Now, we must ensure every household has access to tap water as soon as possible. In ten years, we have built over 11 crore toilets for the poor. Now, we need to quickly achieve new targets related to waste management," he mentioned.

He also launched two e-books -- Holistic Development of Districts and Select Innovations -- and honoured top-performing districts in schemes like Ayushman Bharat Yojana, PM Vishwakarma Yojana, Har Ghar Jal, and PM Awas Yojana.

Awarded districts included Rajkot in Gujarat, Gomti in Tripura, Tinsukia in Assam, Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir, and Koraput in Odisha.

Blocks recognised under the Aspirational Block Programme included Gamharia (Jharkhand), Parappa (Kerala), Narnoor (Telangana), Ganganagar (Tripura), and Rama (Madhya Pradesh).

