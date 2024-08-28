Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 Set to Break Prabhas' Bollywood Records!

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, the sequel to the sensational hit Pushpa, is one of the most anticipated movies. It will be released on December 6. The movie is already creating a buzz even before its release, and it has the potential to break all records. According to reports, fans are expecting it to break Prabhas' Hindi records.

Prabhas is, without a doubt, the most prominent South superstar in the Hindi film industry right now. He has continuously shown his great box office appeal in films ranging from Baahubali 2: The Conclusion to Kalki 2898 AD, with the exception of Radhe Shyam, which did not do well. With his powerful fandom, it is not easy to compete with him in terms of records.

Allu Arjun has a great chance to break the records with Pushpa 2, which has excellent collections in the Bollywood industry. The movie makers, including Allu Arjun and Director Sukumar, are all set to release the movie this year to create a sensation at the box office.

Also read: Watch Samantha's happy dance on Pickleball court!