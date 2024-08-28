Watch Samantha's happy dance on Pickleball court!

South Indian actress Samantha recently entered sports by purchasing the Pickleball Chennai franchise. She announced this news by writing a statement on social media expressing her joy at owning the Chennai team in this league. Currently, she is busy with her Bollywood web series Citadel: Honey Bunny, starring Varun Dhawan.

Recently, a video of her playing pickleball on the court went viral. In the video, she was seen playing the sport and even dancing happily and joyfully. This video made her fans happy that she is currently enjoying her life.

Video:

