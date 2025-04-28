Sreeleela Mom of a Baby Girl? Shares Interesting Pics on Insta!

Sreeleela, who gained nationwide recognition for her electrifying performance in the song Kiss Me alongside Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2, is now preparing for an exciting new chapter in her career as she makes her Bollywood debut. The 23-year-old actress is set to star opposite Kartik Aaryan in Anurag Basu’s upcoming musical film.

In a heartwarming twist to her personal life, Sreeleela has also welcomed a baby girl into her home. Known for her deep affection for children, Sreeleela’s journey of compassion has been inspiring. In 2022, even before her film By Two Love was released, she adopted two differently-abled children, Guru and Shobhitha, from an orphanage. Now, she seems to have expanded her family once again by adopting a baby girl.

Sreeleela took to social media on Sunday to share the joyful news, posting adorable pictures with her newest addition. In one photo, she is seen lovingly kissing the baby’s cheek, while another shows her cuddling and beaming with happiness alongside her. In her heartfelt caption, Sreeleela wrote, “Addition to the house. Invasion of the hearts.”

Born on June 14, 2001, Sreeleela has made a remarkable mark in Kannada and Telugu cinema. She made her debut with the film Kiss and earned widespread acclaim. Despite her flourishing acting career, she completed her MBBS degree in 2021 and is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer.

On the professional front, Sreeleela is gearing up to share the screen with Kartik Aaryan in Anurag Basu’s yet-to-be-titled film, which is being produced by Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner. While the official title of the film has not been revealed, reports suggest that it could potentially be part of the beloved Aashiqui franchise (possibly Aashiqui 3).

As Sreeleela balances her blossoming career and her growing family, her fans can’t wait to see her shine in both her personal and professional lives.