Watch: Naga Chaitanya's first reaction on N Convention Centre demolishment!

Aug 28, 2024, 11:17 IST
- Sakshi Post

On Tuesday, Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya attended an event in Hyderabad to endorse an Indian ethnic brand called Tasva. They participated in the event, looking like a new groom attending his baraat in a beige-colored sherwani. In the interview, he was asked about the N Convention Centre. He politely asked the interviewer if this was a better place to ask about this. He even stated that his father, Nagarjuna, has already responded to this issue through his social media. 

Further, when asked about his wedding plans with Sobhita, he didn't disclose the location. Love Story actor said, "Marriage is always about having people who mean a lot to me. It doesn't have to be a big fat wedding, but people keeping up with the cultures and traditions in mind, so that's how I want it to be."
Video: 

