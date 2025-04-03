Hyderabad Left Out of India’s 2025 Cricket Home Season Matches

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed the schedule for India’s 2025 international home season on Wednesday evening, which will feature thrilling encounters with the West Indies and South Africa. India will first host the West Indies for two Tests in October, followed by a series of one-day internationals (ODIs) and T20 matches against South Africa.

The West Indies tour will begin with a Test match on October 2, 2025, at the world’s largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, followed by the second Test at Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens. South Africa will then arrive in India for two Tests in November 2025, marking a historic first-ever Test in Guwahati. The series will continue with three ODIs and five T20 matches across various Indian cities.

While fans across the country are excited, there is disappointment in Hyderabad as the city has not been included in the schedule.

Mark your dates 🗓️



Test series vs West Indies ✅



All-format series vs South Africa ✅



Here's Team India's (Senior Men) schedule for the International Home Season 2025

Full Schedule:

West Indies Tour of India

Oct 2-6, 2025: 1st Test – Ahmedabad

Oct 10-14, 2025: 2nd Test – Kolkata

South Africa Tour of India

Nov 14-18, 2025: 1st Test – New Delhi

Nov 22-26, 2025: 2nd Test – Guwahati (First-ever Test match in Guwahati)

Nov 30, 2025: 1st ODI – Ranchi

Dec 3, 2025: 2nd ODI – Raipur

Dec 6, 2025: 3rd ODI – Visakhapatnam

Dec 9, 2025: 1st T20I – Cuttack

Dec 11, 2025: 2nd T20I – New Chandigarh

Dec 14, 2025: 3rd T20I – Dharamsala

Dec 17, 2025: 4th T20I – Lucknow

Dec 19, 2025: 5th T20I – Ahmedabad

The BCCI promises an exciting and competitive season in 2025, with matches spread across various cities, but fans in Hyderabad will have to wait for future opportunities to see live international action.