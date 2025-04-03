Hyderabad Left Out of India’s 2025 Cricket Home Season Matches
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed the schedule for India’s 2025 international home season on Wednesday evening, which will feature thrilling encounters with the West Indies and South Africa. India will first host the West Indies for two Tests in October, followed by a series of one-day internationals (ODIs) and T20 matches against South Africa.
The West Indies tour will begin with a Test match on October 2, 2025, at the world’s largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, followed by the second Test at Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens. South Africa will then arrive in India for two Tests in November 2025, marking a historic first-ever Test in Guwahati. The series will continue with three ODIs and five T20 matches across various Indian cities.
While fans across the country are excited, there is disappointment in Hyderabad as the city has not been included in the schedule.
Mark your dates 🗓️
Test series vs West Indies ✅
All-format series vs South Africa ✅
Here's Team India's (Senior Men) schedule for the International Home Season 2025 🔽#TeamIndia | #INDvWI | #INDvSA | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/ZJZJ4HFbLa
— BCCI (@BCCI) April 3, 2025
Full Schedule:
West Indies Tour of India
Oct 2-6, 2025: 1st Test – Ahmedabad
Oct 10-14, 2025: 2nd Test – Kolkata
South Africa Tour of India
Nov 14-18, 2025: 1st Test – New Delhi
Nov 22-26, 2025: 2nd Test – Guwahati (First-ever Test match in Guwahati)
Nov 30, 2025: 1st ODI – Ranchi
Dec 3, 2025: 2nd ODI – Raipur
Dec 6, 2025: 3rd ODI – Visakhapatnam
Dec 9, 2025: 1st T20I – Cuttack
Dec 11, 2025: 2nd T20I – New Chandigarh
Dec 14, 2025: 3rd T20I – Dharamsala
Dec 17, 2025: 4th T20I – Lucknow
Dec 19, 2025: 5th T20I – Ahmedabad
The BCCI promises an exciting and competitive season in 2025, with matches spread across various cities, but fans in Hyderabad will have to wait for future opportunities to see live international action.