Samantha's cryptic post creates a buzz after Chai's Engagement!

South Indian actress Samantha is currently busy with her web series Citadel: Honey Bunny promotions along with Varun Dhawan under Raj and DK's direction. After Family Man 2, this is her second Bollywood project, and she is ready to spark on the silver screens with Bangaram. Recently, it was rumored that she was dating director Raj Nidhimoru after the announcement of his ex-husband Naga Chaitanya's engagement with Sobhita.

She didn't directly react to the announcement and rumors and indirectly slammed all the rumors. The internet has been going wild over Samantha's recent post regarding relationships, friendship, and love. In her stories on Instagram, she said, Many people maintain friendships and relationships mutually. I agree with that. You share love, and I return it. But what I've learned over the years is that we still give love, even when the person we're sharing it with isn't in a position to reciprocate. Because love is a sacrifice. Even if we don't receive love and affection from the other side, we are still grateful to those who continue to pour out their love."