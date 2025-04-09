Allu Arjun and Samantha to Reunite in Atlee Film After 10 Years?

On the occasion of Allu Arjun's birthday, Sun Pictures have teamed up with blockbuster director Atlee to unveil the introductory video of their upcoming pan-Indian film. The video was all about the scale Atlee has imagined for his prestigious movie. Allu Arjun and Atlee could be seen going to Lola VFX studios and interacting with the designers over there.

The clip shows the VFX engineers' reaction to the script, and it seems Allu Arjun and Atlee have a winner. Even though the genre of this film is not yet disclosed, Atlee plans to blend science fiction into his commercial narrative, and the result will be interesting to witness.

The team is silent on rumors that Allu Arjun wears a superhero suit for the first time in this film. Lola VFX has done graphics for multiple Hollywood biggies, and for them to sign up with the Allu Arjun project evokes excitement in fans.

Coming to the leading lady, besides Allu Arjun, Atlee is planning to rope in his loyal friend Samantha Ruth Prabhu for the movie. Samantha has worked with Atlee on multiple hit films in the past. Her roles in Theri and Mersal were fan favorites, and Atlee intends to repeat his success streak with Samantha for the movie.

Considering the genre and how Samantha is always up for taking brave challenges, Atlee is reportedly confident of convincing her to accept this pan-Indian project. If Samantha agrees, it'll be the first time in ten years that Allu Arjun and Sam will work together. Their last outing together was S/o Satyamoorthy, directed by Trivikram Srinivas.