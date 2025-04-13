Sunita Ahuja claims Varun & Ranveer are inspired from Govinda's fashion sense

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Govinda's better half, Sunita Ahuja recently praised his fashion sense during the Bombay Times Fashion Week.

Terming his fashion sense as both classy and massy, Sunita pointed out during an exclusive interaction with IANS that even now, many young actors like Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh follow in his footsteps.

Asked about Govinda's fashion sense, Sunita told IANS, "Whatever trend is initiated by the stars, it is followed by the people. Back in the day, whatever Govinda used to wear, it used to suit him. Even now, young actors such as Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh are following in his footsteps when it comes to fashion. Govinda is a class hero."

During an earlier interaction with IANS, Sunita stressed the importance of being financially independent.

Speaking of new beginnings, Sunita revealed that she has been praying for a lot of work this year and that she become completely independent, as both her kids- Tina and Yashvardhan have grown up.

Sunita shared, "I have asked for work, name, fame, and respect from Mata Rani this Navratri."

She added that it is a totally blessed feeling to have your own work and make your own money.

If the reports are to be believed, Sunita is in talks for the next season of the popular reality show, "Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives".

According to the sources, "We heard Sunita Ahuja is going to be considered for the upcoming season of The Fabulous Housewives. She has been someone the audiences have truly loved, and her fan following has increased by the day." However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

On another note, Govinda and Sunita's son, Yashvardan Ahuja will soon be stepping into Bollywood with National Award-winning director Sai Rajesh's next. The film is also expected to feature Babil Khan, the son of the late actor Irrfan Khan in a crucial role. Prior to this, Yashvardan has also worked as an assistant director on films such as “Dishoom,” “Baaghi,” and “Kick 2.”

