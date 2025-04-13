Kajol reveals where she gets her love of saree from

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Actress Kajol has finally revealed where she gets her love of saree from.

Kajol took to her Instagram handle and dropped an old picture of her mother, Tanuja on a magazine cover, looking ravishing in a saree.

Adding another image of herself in a saree from what looked like a Pujo celebration, Kajol penned the caption, "My awesome blossom mom! And her love for sarees .. I guess it’s genetic."

The mother-and-daughter duo looked absolutely ravishing in the desi ensemble, carrying it with utmost grace and poise.

Refreshing your memory, Tanuja was a successful actress back in her time and starred in several movies including "Do Chor" (1972), "Mere Jeevan Saathi" (1972), "Haathi Mere Saathi" (1971), "Anubhav" (1971), "Jeene Ki Raah" (1969), "Jewel Thief" (1967), "Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi" (1966), "Chand Aur Suraj" (1965), "Aaj Aur Kal" (1963), and "Hamari Yaad Aayegi" (1961), to name just a few.

Tanuja married filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee and welcomed two daughters, Kajol and Tanisha.

On the work front, Kajol will soon be seen playing the lead in the upcoming mythological horror, "Maa". The highly talked about flick is expected to reach the cinema halls on June 27th, this year.

Along with Kajol, the drama will also feature Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, Gopal Singh, Surjyasikha Das, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, Roopkatha Chakraborty, and Kherin Sharma in other key roles.

Helmed by Vishal Furia, the screenplay for "Maa' has been provided by Saiwyn Quadras. Presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, "Maa" is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak.

Additionally, Kajol also has Kayoze Irani's "Sarzameen" in her kitty. She will be seen sharing screen space with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and Rajesh Sharma in her next.

Her lineup further includes Charan Tej Uppalapati's "Maharagni- Queen of Queens".

