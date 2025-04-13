From Mona Lisa to Mickey Mouse, Raveena flips pages through her travel diaries

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Actress Raveena Tandon recently treated her fans with an insight into her travel diaries.

She took to her Instagram handle and posted an album featuring glimpses of her recent vacations.

In one of the photos, the 'K.G.F: Chapter 2' actress was seen posing with a hat, looking like a diva in a black dress.

Other images include, Raveena calmly sipping her morning beverage, soaking in the sun on the balcony, and enjoying a hearty meal, among other things.

In one of the selfies, we could see the beloved cartoon character, Mickey Mouse in the backdrop.

The 'Maatr' actress also faced the camera with her daughter, Rasha Thadani, and son Ranbirvardhan Thadani- from walking the streets together to posing for a family pic.

At last, Raveena added a video of the popular Mona Lisa portrait.

Her latest post was captioned, "From mona lisa to mickey mouse …. #traveldiaries."

Recently, Raveena graced the finale episode of the singing reality show "Indian Idol 15" as a special guest. During the episode, the diva recalled how producer Karan Johar called her to ask if he could use her name in the song "Kar Gayi Chull" of his film "Kapoor & Sons".

The peppy number includes the line "Naache tu Dilli, hile hai London, matak matak jaise Raveena Tandon.”

Raveen confessed that it was not a difficult decision for her, as she herself is a fan of Badshah, who composed the song.

She said, “Honestly, mujhe nahi pata tha aise aane waala hai. Mujhe pata hai Karan (Johar) ne call kiya, and we were already big fans of him (Badshah). I used to listen to all his raps—they were so cool. So Karan said he wanted my permission to use my name in the song. Maine kaha, ‘How sweet! Of course, use it.’ He (Karan) said, ‘Pehle Anil Thadani (Raveena’s husband) ka kya hoga? Woh mujhe maarega toh nahi? Tu pehle Anil se pooch le if it’s okay to use your name.’”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.