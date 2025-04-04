Parliament passes Waqf (Amendment) Bill-2025 after lengthy deliberations in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) The Parliament in the early hours on Friday approved the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 after a lengthy and intense discussion in the Rajya Sabha which saw the Bill getting nod in the Upper House by a majority of 128 votes against 95 -- just a day after it was passed in the Lok Sabha following a marathon debate that continued for almost 12 hours.

A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju made a strong case for the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the lower house of the Parliament, Leader of Rajya Sabha and Union Minister J.P. Nadda led a passionate debate in the Rajya Sabha on the bill, while slamming the Opposition.

The debate that began on Thursday ended with the majority of members voting for the Bill on Friday.

The Bill will now be required to be sent to President Droupadi Murmu for her Assent to become law.

J.P. Nadda came down heavily on the Congress for its handling of the Waqf Act, accusing the grand old party of enacting the law in a way that allegedly facilitated land mafias.

Speaking in the Upper House on Thursday, J.P. Nadda passionately defended the proposed amendments to the Waqf Act, stressing the urgent need for reform to protect national interests and prevent the misuse of Waqf properties, which should serve the welfare of poor Muslims.

Spotlighting the national importance of the issue and the need for in-depth deliberation, J.P. Nadda drew attention to the formation of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

Comprising 31 members, the committee has facilitated over 200 hours of debate on the bill.

This, he pointed out, stands in stark contrast to the JPC setup during the UPA government in 2013, which had only 13 members and lacked the same level of commitment.

J.P. Nadda asserted that democracy thrives on meaningful discourse and the inclusion of diverse perspectives, rather than simply accepting a single viewpoint.

Underscoring its national significance and the imperative for focused deliberation, the leader of Rajya Sabha, the leader of the House, highlighted the formation of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) under the PM Modi-led government, which comprised 31 members and facilitated an extensive 200 hours of debate on the Bill.

This, he noted, was a marked improvement over the JPC established during the UPA government in 2013, which had only 13 members and lacked the same level of commitment.

He emphasised that democracy thrives on logical discourse and the inclusion of diverse perspectives, rather than the mere acceptance of a singular viewpoint.

Sharing insights from Jagdambika Pal, J.P. Nadda revealed that the JPC under the PM Modi-led government convened 36 meetings, consulted 284 stakeholders, and visited 10 different locations to gather comprehensive input on the Waqf Bill.

“In contrast, the UPA-era JPC engaged with only 18 stakeholders, reflecting a lack of thoroughness,” he pointed out.

This enhanced consultation process, he argued, underscored the PM Modi-led government’s dedication to comprehensive deliberation.

J.P. Nadda criticised the opposition for attempting to derail the discussion by introducing irrelevant topics.

He urged members to prioritise the nation’s welfare over party interests, asserting that the Bill is fundamentally in the country's interest.

Addressing Constitutional concerns, J.P. Nadda explained that under previous regulations, Waqf land claims were shielded from challenges in civil courts, which he deemed a violation of constitutional principles.

He stated that the Waqf Amendment Bill seeks to rectify this by empowering district collectors to determine rightful ownership of properties and explicitly excluding lands under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) from Waqf claims. This, he noted, was a pivotal reform.

Turning to social issues, he accused the opposition of neglecting the plight of Muslim women. He criticised the Congress-led UPA government for delaying action on the Supreme Court’s recommendation to ban “triple talaq,” describing it as a clear instance of reducing Muslim women to second-class citizens.

He pointed out that countries like Turkey abolished triple talaq as early as 1929, and other Muslim-majority nations had followed suit.

This reform, he stated, was finally enacted in India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, empowering Muslim women.

Amid uproar, the Leader of the House also raised concerns about the identification of government properties as Waqf properties, questioning how temples, lakes, and other government assets were declared as such.

Before its passage, the Bill sparked intense debate in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The government asserts that these amendments aim to combat corruption, rectify mismanagement, and foster inclusivity. However, critics express apprehension that such measures may erode the rights of the Muslim minority and potentially facilitate the appropriation of historic mosques and other significant properties.

The Congress-led opposition vehemently opposed the bill during extensive deliberations in the Lok Sabha (Lower House), denouncing it as unconstitutional and prejudicial to Muslims.

Opposition leaders claim their recommendations were overlooked during subsequent discussions on the Bill.

Meanwhile, the government accuses the opposition of spreading misinformation to undermine the bill and obstruct efforts to ensure transparency in the management of waqf endowments.

Taking part in the debate in Rajya Sabha, Congress member Syed Naseer Hussain accused the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) of using the Bill to polarise and mislead, claiming it was part of a misinformation campaign.

Independent MP Kapil Sibal criticised the Bill for restricting property donations to Muslims, questioning its alignment with "one nation, one law", and called for reforms in Hindu property laws to ensure gender equality.

Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi labelled the Bill a conspiracy that violates Constitutional rights under Articles 25-26, accusing the government of arbitrariness.

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda supported the Bill, praising its intent to protect donor-given properties from misuse by powerful individuals.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut mocked the government’s sudden concern for Muslims, while BJD MP Muzibullah Khan urged the government to address fears among Muslims about the Bill.

AAP's (Aam Admi Party) Sanjay Singh accused the government of misleading the public and called for transparency on public feedback regarding the Bill.

Trinamool Congress MP Nadimul Haque warned that the Bill could set a dangerous precedent, potentially targeting properties of other religions in the future. He criticised the Bill as discriminatory and an attack on the federal structure, urging caution against divisive policies.

The Bill, after its passage in the Lok Sabha, ignited a heated debate among a few members.

Leader of Opposition (RS) and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticised the Bill, alleging it was designed to target minorities. He challenged BJP Parliamentarian Anurag Thakur’s accusations of corruption in Karnataka’s Waqf land, demanding proof or his resignation, vowing to step down himself if any claims against him were substantiated.

The Biju Janata Dal allowed its MPs to vote based on conscience, while Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora dismissed claims of government bias against minorities. He highlighted increased opportunities for religious minorities under Modi’s leadership and the positive impact of Article 370’s removal in Jammu and Kashmir, citing a rise in per capita income as evidence of progress.

Samajwadi Party MP Javed Ali Khan stated that approximately one crore people had submitted suggestions to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) regarding the Waqf Bill. The debate underscored sharp divisions, with the government advocating reforms and the opposition questioning its intent.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.