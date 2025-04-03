Jailer Comedian Redin Kingsley and Actress Sangeetha Welcome Baby Girl

Jailer actor and comedian Redin Kingsley, known for his role in Jailer, and his wife, actress Sangeetha, have become parents. Sangeetha gave birth to a baby girl in a renowned hospital in Chennai early Thursday morning. Both mother and child are healthy, as confirmed by their family members.

The couple tied the knot on December 10, 2023, in Bangalore, in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family. Now, with the birth of their daughter, the couple has shared their joy on social media. Fans and well-wishers have been showering them with congratulatory messages.

A Joyful Moment for the Couple

Following the birth of their daughter, Sangeetha took to social media to share her happiness, stating: "We hope everyone blesses our little princess. A beautiful new chapter has just begun in our lives. The love and support I have received from all of you mean the world to me. Our family now feels complete, and I can’t think of a moment sweeter than this."

Redin Kingsley’s Rise to Fame

Redin Kingsley shot to fame with Nelson Dilipkumar’s ‘Jailer’ and gained further recognition for his role as Bhagat in Doctor. He has also appeared in films like Beast, Mark Antony, and Matti Kusthi.

Sangeetha, on the other hand, has worked in films like Aranmanai Kili and Thirumalai, but she is best known for her extensive work in television serials, where she made a mark as a popular actress.

Sangeetha’s Second Marriage & Past Controversy

Sangeetha was previously married to Krish, with whom she has a daughter. However, due to personal reasons, they separated. Later, she fell in love with Redin Kingsley, and the two decided to marry. Their wedding, however, faced heavy trolling, with many questioning the necessity of marriage at their age.

Responding to the criticism, Sangeetha had stated: "Mentally, I feel like I’m 18, and he’s 22! We still feel that young, and no one else can understand that. Some even said I married for money—can you explain how? That’s ridiculous! What I love most about him is his simplicity. He is a humble and down-to-earth person, and that’s what made me marry him."

With the arrival of their baby girl, the couple is now embracing a new and joyful chapter in their lives.