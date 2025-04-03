Hyderabad: Arjun Rampal to DJ at One8 Commune on April 5th

Arjun Rampal will perform as DJ at One Night Only, an exclusive event at one8 Commune in HITEC City on April 5th. Starting at 9 PM at THE LOFT, this special night promises an electrifying experience for music lovers and partygoers.

Rampal will play a unique mix of deep house, electronic beats, and surprises, creating a high-energy atmosphere. The event will be held in the vibrant and luxurious setting of one8 Commune, offering an immersive experience in a stylish venue.

With limited entries and an exclusive crowd, One Night Only isn’t just a regular party—it’s an unforgettable experience. Hyderabad’s social scene is set for an exciting night of music, star power, and high-end vibes. Don’t miss this chance to experience a night like no other with DJ Arjun Rampal!